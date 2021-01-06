Share:

ATTOCK - District Education Officer (Elementary Education Male Wing) Attock has issued show cause notices to 49 teachers working in different schools for not performing matric exam duties as invigilators which was assigned to them under letter number ACC/CP/302/2020 dated 17/12/2020 by BISE (Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education) Rawalpindi. All the concerned teachers have been asked to submit their replies within seven days that why action under PEEDA Act 2006 may not be taken against them. The teachers issued show causes notices include two teachers from Tehsil Attock, 12 from tehsil Jand, 12 from tehsil Pindigheb, 11 from tehsil Hazro, six from tehsil Hasanabdal and six teachers from tehsil Fatehjang.