ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig. (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah welcoming the bilateral and regional initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran to combat drug trafficking has pledged to further strengthen Pakistan’s cooperation with the neighbouring country.

He expressed the views during a meeting with an Iranian delegation headed by Chief of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi at the Ministry of Narcotics Control on Tuesday.

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Secretary Narcotics Control Shoaib Dastagir, Liaison Officer of Iranian Police Force in Pakistan Col. Omid Sarwari, and senior officials of the Ministry of Narcotics Control also attended the meeting.

At the outset, the minister referred to his background in the field of anti-narcotics and services in the border areas between Pakistan and Iran.

He emphasised on the fact that the fight against narcotics was of global importance because they were facing serious harm to communities and the young generation due to this menace.

“Each country may have its own methods and approach to curb the illicit drug problem, but in Pakistan, we are looking to cut the illicit drug demand, and if demand is stopped, supply and trafficking will also be stopped,” the minister said.

Ijaz Shah urged the need to strengthen Iran-Pakistan border cooperation, and welcomed Iran’s initiatives and proposals to effectively combat drug trafficking.

“We are trying to identify and cut the narcotics demand in Quetta, the area close to the border with Iran, and in addition, we demand the exchange of information between the two countries and strengthening of cooperation between relevant institutions.”

The Minister for Narcotics Control also promised to follow up the issues caused by drug traffickers.

Brigadier-General Majid Karimi stressed the readiness of Iran and its Anti-Narcotics Police to expand cooperation with Pakistan. “Our main problem today is the increase in poppy production in the region”.

The federal minister agreed and further said that he believed that overcoming drugs problem that included its production, demand, supply and consumption would help in enhancing overall peace in the society.

“We have the capacity to face this challenge, but it is necessary to further strengthen relations and bilateral cooperation between the anti-narcotics forces of Iran and Pakistan,” said the Chief of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police.

He stressed that Iran and Pakistan were victims of the drug problem and at the same time, both had an active role in the front line of this fight. He said that there was a need for more coordination on the common border to deal effectively with drug traffickers.

Brigadier-General Majid Karimi called for an immediate response of Pakistani forces at the common border if any incident of smuggling occurred.

He said that Iran was ready to train Pakistani forces and considering the strong capabilities of anti-narcotics force officers in his country, they were ready to exchange staff and experts between the two countries.

Chief of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police and Federal Minister for Narcotics Control mutually agreed for further cooperation to eradicate the menace of drugs from both the countries.

Ijaz Shah said that his ultimate goal was to create a drug-free society and ensure that the future of his younger generation was safe.