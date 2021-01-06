Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik, on Tuesday said that Kashmiris were the most oppressed and helpless nation in the world.

He said that more than 500 days had passed since the brutal curfew was imposed by Indian Forces in the valley of Kashmir adding that PM Narendra Modi had imprisoned and caged the unarmed Kashmiris. Speaking at a news conference, on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Senator Rehman Malik said that on directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian forces were committing unprecedented brutalities in terms of mass murdering, mass blinding through pelleting, rapes, tortures, enforced disappearances, political repression, and suppression of freedom of speech.

“No one, including the United Nations and the international community, has taken any action against Narendra Modi so far,” he said.

The senior Pakistan People’s Party leader said that seven decades passed but the Kashmir issue was limited to merely slogans without any pragmatic solution while Kashmir could not be free from mere rhetoric.

He said that the whole Pakistani nation expressed full solidarity with the people of Kashmir and assured them that the Pakistani nation was by their side till their freedom from Indian illegal confinement. He said that on this important day when nation were expressing solidarity with Kashmiris, the government should have summoned a joint sitting of Parliament and had passed a resolution strongly condemning Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that the government had disappointed the nation and Kashmiris over the Kashmir issue.

He said that coronavirus was spreading speedily and countries around the world were administering the vaccine to their populations but unfortunately no one was worried about the coronavirus vaccine for Kashmiris. Senator Malik expressed his heartfelt grief over the tragic and barbaric terrorist act in Mach wherein 13 miners from Hazara Shia community were mercilessly slaughtered after their abduction. He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to cancel all scheduled engagements and reach Balochistan for sympathies with the oppressed Hazara community.

The lawmaker said that as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, he was ready to go to Balochistan to express solidarity with families of martyrs of Hazara community. He said that PM Narendra Modi in a speech had threatened that he would teach a lesson to Pakistan in Balochistan so India was continuously interfering in Balochistan and trying to incite sectarian clashes.

Senator Rehman Malik said that in a letter he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to move in ICJ and UN against India for its interference in Pakistan. He said that they had to give up its defensive policy against India and should adopt an offensive policy as it was the need of the hour to change our policy towards India. He said that our Foreign Ministry should give a fully respond to its brutalities in occupied Kashmid and expose its designs before the international community. He expressed that unfortunately, Pakistan had been playing on the Indian pitch for the last seven decades and Pakistan would have to make its own pitch against India.

While paying rich tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his birthday, Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Allah had blessed Pakistan in the form of great charismatic leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said that Bhutto’s ideology was popular throughout the world and he laid down his life but didn’t let Pakistan’s nuclear programme be derailed and didn’t compromise on his towering principles.

At the end, Zulfiqar Bhutto birthday was celebrated in a cake cutting ceremony held at the residence of Senator A. Rehman Malik.