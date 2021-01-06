Share:

LAHORE- Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry have decided to make joint efforts for the cause of trade, industry and economy. It was agreed at a meeting between the LCCI office bearers and KCCI President Shariq Vohra here Tuesday. Both the chambers will exchange information about trade, investment opportunities and share research work. They will work together to settle issues with Federal Board of Revenue and other government institutions. LCCI will take KCCI on board regarding the business and investment conference scheduled to be held in Gawadar in the last week of January or first week of February 2021. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah threw light on ongoing economic challenges and stressed the need for collective approach to bring country out of these problems. He said that both the chambers have their own strengths and collaboration would bring positive change at the economic front. He said that Pakistan could not make an impact at international level due to lack of awareness about latest business methodologies. He said that both chambers can contribute a lot in the further development of mutual trust and understanding of problems relating to trade. He said that collective stand to safeguard the interest of business community was need of the hour. He urged the business community of Lahore and Karachi to pay attention towards branding and innovative approach which holds the key to success for businesses. Tariq Vohra said that collaboration of two chambers would give further boost to the inter chamber interaction. He said that Karachi is hub of quality products and offer matchless opportunities for both local and foreign investors. He took a round of the LCCI departments and appreciated the work done for the cause of the business community.