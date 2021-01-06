Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday urged led the families of miners, who were slain in a terrorist attack in Machh coal field Baluchistan, to bury the corpses of their loved ones so their souls could find peace.

According to sources, the PML-N vice president tweeted, “My mothers and sisters! brutal murder of your loved ones is not a trivial tragedy and the whole nation is with you in your grief. I and my father are also sad but do not wait for an insensitive and hard hearted man who is not answerable to you or the people.” She stated.

“I appeal you (Hazara community) to bury their loved ones and also pray that almighty Allah may forgive them, elevate their ranks and give you patience. Ameen,” she added.