LAHORE - Secretary Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA), Idris Haider Khawaja, has said that the Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has become a defunct body as it failed to hold its election after expiry of its tenure last year.

“We have written a letter to the PSA telling the defunct office bearers that the association has no legal status after expiry of their tenure on November 30, 2020 as they failed to hold fresh elections in line with the constitution of their body as well as the PbOA,” he told APP here on Tuesday.

He said as per constitution (of the PbOA), if a body does not hold its elections after the expiry of its tenure, it becomes dysfunctional and defunct and in such a state of affairs, the PbOA will hold their elections in a fair and free manner. “As PSA is affiliated with the PbOA, we will conduct its elections under our supervision as the body cannot be allowed to remain dysfunctional and it’s legal status should be restored with the fresh elections,” he added.

Idris Khawaja said that the PbOA would hold the elections of the PSA under the laid down procedure in its (PSA) constitution by conducting the elections of the district bodies across the province.

“We have written letters to the PSA in this regard and asked the defunct office bearers to provide us details of district bodies affiliated with them so that first we should hold the elections of the respective district bodies and then finally conduct elections of the PSA for a fresh term of four years,” he asserted.

The secretary PbOA said they have not received any reply from the PSA in this regard and soon they will again be writing a letter to it on the affairs of body. To a query, he said that the whole process of holding elections from district level to the main elections of the PSA will be completed in two months to help the PSA resume its legal status under its constitution.

He said that the Sports Board Punjab has also written a letter to the defunct PSA asking it to submit the record and audit report of Rs 60 million given to it by the SBP for the development of the game. “We are also looking into this aspect and will also write a letter to the office-bearers of dysfunctional PSA to submit the audit report of expenses as it is a prerequisite to hold the elections under the supervision of PbOA,” he added.