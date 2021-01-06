Share:

Accountability court on Wednesday has issued arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif‘s daughter and son-in-law in Saaf Pani case.

Moreover, during the hearing, the court has ordered to arrest the accused and present them on January 23.

Earlier, accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz and his daughter Rabia Imran over continuous absence in money laundering case.

In addition to this, the accountability judge had directed Nusrat Shahbaz and Rabia Imran to attend the hearings at any cost.

While talking to media outside the court, Shehbaz Sharif said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking political revenge from PML-N leaders. I have always served the people of Punjab with sincerity, he added.