KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his Party will continue its struggle to fulfill the mission of its founding chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Addressing a function at the Chief Minister’s House on the occasion of the 93rd birthday anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP Chairman said that the Quaid-e-Awam was truly a people’s leader who dedicated his life to the people of Pakistan. He further said that in view of the coronavirus epidemic, the PPP was celebrating its founding chairman’s birthday this year by implementing simplicity and SOPs. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that after the Senate elections, the Sindh cabinet would be reshuffled so that the performance of the Sindh Chief Minister’s team could be further improved. He said that due to the coronavirus epidemic, the provincial ministers were unable to play their full role, but after this deadly epidemic, they would surely use all their abilities to solve public problems.

The PPP chairman said that the Sindh government was at the forefront of serving the people despite its limited resources and we were taking all possible steps to accelerate the development process in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah, MNA and President Women Wing Faryal Talpur, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and other leaders were also present on the occasion.