ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has deposited Rs.1 million as donation in the account of “Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018” from his personal account.

In pursuance of the Supreme Court order, the Finance Division has opened an account under title “Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018” bearing account No.03-593-299999-001-4 and IBN No.PK06SBPP0035932999990014 for raising funds for the construction of these dams in the country.

The payment made by the chief justice is the first contribution to the said account. The payments into this fund will be received at all branches of the State Bank of Pakistan, all treasuries and branches of National Bank of Pakistan and all other scheduled banks.

The fund will receive donations from both domestic, international donors and contributions from abroad, which will be received at all branches of abovementioned banks where such branches exist.

In other foreign countries, contributions will be received at Pakistan Missions and remitted to the State Bank of Pakistan, which would prescribe a necessary accounting procedure.

CJP TAKES NOTICE OF FAKE BANK ACCOUNTS’ CASES

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday took notice of pending inquiries relating to fake bank accounts and suspicious transactions of billions of rupees.

According to a press statement issued by the Supreme Court, the chief justice took notice of the slackness in the progress of pending inquiries relating to fake bank accounts and suspicious transactions of billions of rupees.

“Such accounts are said to be used for transactions of heavy bribes and kickbacks,” the press release said.

The chief justice directed the Federal Investigation Agency director-general to appear in person along with all relevant record and apprise the court of the progress in the matter and reasons for the delay.

The chief justice ordered to fix the matter for hearing on July 8.