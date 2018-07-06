Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday filed applications in the Accountability Court seeking seven days delay in the announcement of judgment in the Avenfield corruption reference.

Duty Judge Accountability Court while accepting the applications of the Sharif family fixed Friday for hearing the petitions either to postpone or announce the judgement in the Avenfield Properties Reference.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had reserved judgment in the Avenfiled Corruption on last Tuesday to announce it today (Friday).

In the yesterday’s hearing, Defence lawyers of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz filed the petitions in the Accountability Court to postpone the court's verdict in the corruption reference.

In absence of Judge Accountability Court Muhammad Bashir, Duty Judge Arshad Malik presided over the hearing on the Avenfield Properties Reference. While making his remarks, Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik stated that corruption reference against Sharif Family is being processed in Court No.1 of the Accountability Court. The Duty Judge also remarked that proceedings on the petitions of Sharif family counsels will be held today (Friday) in the chair of Judge Accountability Court No. 1 Muhammad Bashir.

Defence lawyers of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz submitted the applications with medical reports of Kalsoom Nawaz. It was contended in the petitions that Kalsoom Nawaz has been admitted with the critical condition to a hospital in London and owing to her critical condition, both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz could not attend NAB court's proceedings in routine.

As per medical reports, Kalsoom Nawaz does not need further cardiac support and presence of her family members is very important for improvement in her health condition.

Both the accused said in their applications: “Not only it is in the interest of justice but in consonance with the spirit and requirement of Section 366 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 that the announcement of order in the titled Reference may be postponed for a minimum of seven days period, allowing the application to tend to, and remain, with his ailing wife/mother in her critical hour of need before returning to Pakistan so that he is present before this learned Court at the time of announcement of order/Judgment in the title Reference.”