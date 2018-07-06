Share:

DADU - The general elections will decide the future of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for NA-234 Liaquat Ali Khan Jatoi during his election campaign on Thursday.

He said that this was a first time happened in the country’s history that Nawaz Sharif ousted from power by the Supreme Court. He further said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is honest and bold person. Jatoi criticised the performance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government for ten years. He said that the PPP failed to deliver for the people of Sindh.

He asked the public that those who were not able to serve people in last one decade, how can they serve them in next coming five years?

He said that the PPP candidate from NA-235 Dadu and Johi Raique Ahmed Jamali had lining their pockets with money and all government machinery of Johi taluka are working in election campaign.