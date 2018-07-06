Share:

LAHORE - Two minor girls drowned in rainwater under the Ring Road Bridge in Youhanabad on Thursday evening. They were identified as Noor Fatima and Kinza.

According to rescue workers, both the girls were playing near their house when they fell into the deep waters. Locals managed to pulls out the bodies after hectic efforts. The police later handed over the bodies to the family. Further investigation was underway.

Wasa has failed to clear inundated rainwater from a number of localities even after days of heavy monsoon rains.

Lack of significant rains on Wednesday and Thursday provided enough opportunity to the premier sanitation agency to clear inundated rainwater but to no avail. People questioned utility of Wasa when it was not capable of completing the job in two days which it should have done on the same day (last Tuesday). The situation was almost the same in a number of important housing societies. Potions of Johar Town, Westwood Colony, Ali Town, Judicial Colony, Sanda, Rivaz Garden, Samanabad, Rehman Pura, Raj Garh, Islampura, Data Nagar, Makhan Pura, Misri Shah, Usman Gunj, Awan Town and some other areas could not be cleared even until Thursday night.

Meanwhile, overcast conditions, winds and scattered drizzle helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather pleasant.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 22C respectively.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are still penetrating central parts of the country. A westerly wave is still affecting western parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next couple of days. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Zhob, DG Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Tuesday, at least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured in rain-related incidents in parts of the metropolis. Rescuers said at least six people including two policemen were electrocuted and two others buried alive in building collapse incidents which took place in the city’s downtown during the downpour. A rescue official confirmed that at least 12 building or wall collapse incidents were reported by the provincial emergency service in Lahore. He said that at least 21 people were shifted to different public hospitals with serious injuries. According to police, two policemen were electrocuted when they were on patrol near MAO College in Rewarz Garden. They were named as police driver Amanat and volunteer Shahzeb. A 50-year-old man identified as Ishtiaq Ali died of electrocution at his house in China Scheme in Gujjarpura. An unidentified man was found electrocuted outside a house in Garden Town. A 38-year-old later identified as Muhammad Adnan was electrocuted near Abid Market and a 25-year-old man identified as Akbar was electrocuted in the street in Mozang. A 30-year-old man identified as Ghulam Abbas was electrocuted on the Main Boulevard in Gulberg. Two people were buried alive when a dilapidated building collapsed on them in the Said Mitha Bazaar on early Tuesday. The victims were identified by rescuers as 24-year-old Omar and 32-year-old Abbas. The bodies were shifted to the Mayo hospital. Six persons of a family were wounded seriously when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on them in Johar Town due to heavy rains. The injured were shifted to hospital.

The condition of three of the injured was said to be serious till late Tuesday. Three people were injured when the boundary wall of a house collapsed near Azam Chowk on College Road in Township. Similarly, two persons were injured near Pakka Meel on Multan Road. A 70-year-old man and a teen boy were wounded critically when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on them near Murtaza Chowk in Sanda. The injured identified as Afzal and Yasir were shifted to Mayo hospital. A man and his son were killed as roof of their house collapsed in Johar Town. Rain started Monday night and continued intermittently throughout the day.