Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said corrupt politicians could pose serious threat to democracy in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters, he said next 90 days including the current month were very significant for politics in the country as the corrupt elements would be taken to task.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif was made opposition leader in National Assembly through a conspiracy to get escape from jail, adding, production orders of those facing any accusations should not be issued.