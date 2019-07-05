Share:

Education is a fundamental human right and helps in the progress of a country. In rural areas, however, we can find many ghost teachers who are drawing monthly salaries without attending their classes at schools. They either sit at home or work in foreign countries like UAE and Saudi Arab to boost up their monthly income.

These rural areas have been neglected by the government. The concerned authorities do not hold these ghost teachers accountable. I am amazed to know about this negligence of rural areas. Aren’t they a part of this country?

A. WAHEED JATHOI,

Dasht