LAHORE : Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh Friday took oath as the acting chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC). Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered the oath to the acting CJ in a ceremony at the LHC Judges Lounge. Acting LHC Registrar Ashtar Abbas conducted the proceedings. LHC judges, advocate general of Punjab, office-bearers of Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council attened the event. The LHC Judges and court officials congratulated the acting CJ over holding the office. LHC Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan had left for the UK on a 15-day official visit.