LAHORE : An investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau on Friday visited the Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail where they interrogated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with Toshakhana vehicles scandal. According to official sources, the NAB investigators handed over a questionnaire to the PML-N leader, who strongly denied any wrongdoing stating that he never used cars illegally during his tenure.

The former PM also told the investigators that the cabinet division was responsible for the purchase and usage of the government vehicles.

Sources in the Punjab prison department said the NAB team interrogated Nawaz Sharif in the office of the Jail Superintendent for more than one hour. The jail staff remained present outside the office during the interrogation. The former PM told the NAB team that he would submit his replies after consulting his legal team.