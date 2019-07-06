Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players on Friday performed exceptionally in the Borneo Junior Open Squash Tournament, being played in Borneo, Malaysia.

In Under-15 category, Humam Ahmad made it to the final by beating top seed Malaysian Lau Chris 3-2. Humam won the first game 11-8, but was nowhere in the second game and lost the game 5-11, he also lost third game with same 511 margin, before coming back strongly to take 4th game 11-8 and fifth game 11-7, while in the second d semi-final, Huzaifa Ibrahim thrashed local lad Shalini Mughes 3-0, Huzaifa won the first game 11-3, he took second game 11-6 and seal the victory by winning third game 11-4.

In the U-17 category, Ashab Irfan hammered top seed Australian Chan Greogry 3-0 in the semi-final wining 14-12, 11-7 and 11-8. It will be all-Pakistan final, as in the second semi-final, Waleed Khalil beat Malaysian Rajarathinam 3-1, winning 4-11, 11-5, 11-7 and 11-7. The finals will be held today (Saturday). Players from Australia, Malaysia, Qatar, India, USA, Thailand, Singapore and Pakistan are taking part in the event.