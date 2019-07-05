Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that no one can stop the Pakistan People’s Party from safeguarding constitution and the sovereignty of parliament.

In a message from prison, former President said that July 5 was a Black Day in the history of the country. “On this day democracy was derailed and constitution was set aside. Not only that but the society was destroyed by promoting differences on the basis of religion, caste and creed. Kalashnikov and drugs were introduced in the society,” he added. The PPP co-Chairman said that with the help of allies the PPP succeeded in restoring the 1973 constitution through 18th amendment but “we still have to defeat the mindset which is anti-democratic and extremist. Today, all the progressive elements in the society vow to be steadfast in their resolve to keep rule of constitution and to make parliament sovereign.”

He said that some elements want to do away the 18th amendment but PPP will never allow that to happen. “Violating the constitution will result in dire consequences for the country as a strong and stable democracy guarantee a strong and stable Pakistan,” he warned.