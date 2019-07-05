Share:

Islamabad-Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the government has presented a balanced budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 despite most challenging economic conditions his PTI-led ruling coalition faced after coming into power.

Talking to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal and Provincial Ministers and Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi here today,Prime Minister said that reforms in Federal Board of Revenue are aimed at economic development of Pakistan, improving revenue collection system, and encouraging the business community.

He said the government is fully aware of the reservations of the business community and a reform process is continuing in FBR to restore confidence of the business people so that all segments, including businessmen, can voluntarily become part of the economic development.

He directed government’s economic team, including Chairman FBR, to hold meetings with various commerce bodies and apprise them about reforms in the economic and tax system in detail.

Imran Khan said despite economic difficulties, the government has presented a balanced budget in which focus has been made on the promotion of industrial sector and uplifting of weaker segments of society. He said in view of economic situation, the government has taken tough decisions with the sole purpose to correct direction of the economy and steer the country out of economic difficulties.

The Prime Minister was briefed about various steps taken to promote industrial, agriculture, and tourism sectors, establishment of special economic zones in Punjab, and addressing problems of the business community.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government’s commitment to make every possible effort for addressing issues of the minority communities.

Talking to a delegation of bishops led by Jamshed Thomas, MNA here on Thursday, Prime Minister discussed threadbare issues concerning Christian community with the delegation and assured them of government commitment to address each of the issue related the community.

The delegation also presented a cheque worth 5,650,000 rupees to the Prime Minister for Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Prime Minister of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund on behalf of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Conference.

The delegation comprised of President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Archbishop of Lahore Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw, Bishop of Multan Bishop Benny Travas, Bishop Elect of Faisalabad Bishop Inderias Rehmat, and John Phillip.