Share:

LONDON - Veteran allrounder Shoaib Malik on Friday announced his retirement from ODI cricket after Pakistan’s thumping 94-run win against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord’s in London. The victory was not enough for Pakistan to qualify as New Zealand went through owing to a better net run-rate.

Speculation was rife that Malik will call time on his ODI career, which spans across more than a decade right from the time he made his debut in 1999 against West Indies at Sharjah.

According to sources, Malik was desperate to play in Pakistan’s last group game against Bangladesh hoping to end his ODI career with a farewell match. However, the team management opted against the idea and decided to go ahead with the “winning combination” against Bangladesh.

I’ve said earlier that I’d retire from ODIs after the World Cup. I’m here to announce that today. Thanks to my fans who’ve supported me, I love them all. Expectations were high, but I wasn’t able to perform here. My focus will be on playing T20Is for Pakistan. It’s been a very memorable 20 years of playing ODI cricket,” Malik said at the post-match press-conference.

The 37-year-old Malik was dropped from the squad after failing in his third game. He made eight against England and then fell for zero in back-to-back games against Australia and India. His golden ball duck against India at Old Trafford on June 16 would be the last of his ODI career.

“Lots of many memories from 20 years of playing ODIs. It’s an emotional time right now. Winning the Champions Trophy is a career high. I think I can contribute to Pakistan in T20Is. I’m fit and my fielding is an asset. I can earn a lot of money playing T20 leagues around the world, but I’ve chosen to stay committed to Pakistan in T20Is,” Malik said.

Malik, who is a former Pakistan captain, played 237 ODIs scoring 7534 runs and taking 158 wickets. He also played 35 Tests and 111 Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan. “I’ve been flexible. I’ve batted wherever the team wanted. I’ve been dropped many times. I missed a few years of international cricket. I’ve been around for 20 years. I’m disappointed to be judged on two bad games here, but I’ve moved on,” he explained.

I hope Sarfraz Ahmed is supported. I hope that anyone appointed in a leadership post gets at least two years before he’s properly judged.

Things don’t change overnight. Imran Khan is also trying to bring change but it takes time.”