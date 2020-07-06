Share:

SARGODHA - As many as 1688 con­firmed coronavirus cases have so far been report­ed in Sargodha division, of whom 51 lost their lives in which 38 men and 13 women, while 883 pa­tients were recovered.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, Director Health Dr Rana Muham­mad Riaz said that there were currently 720 posi­tive patients of coronavi­rus in Sargodha division including 533 in district Sargodha, 13 in Khu­shab,104 in Mianwali and 70 in Bhakkar district.

He said that there were 200 isolation centers with 765 beds in all the four districts, while there were total 79 ventilators in hospitals across the division. He said that 50 more ventilators were also being provided by the provincial govern­ment. As many as, twelve patients have been trans­ferred to the ventilator so far, of whom three have recovered and nine have died, he added.