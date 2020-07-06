Share:

Attock - There is an uninterrupted spike in novel coronavirus cases in Attock as 13 more persons were tested positive on Sunday, taking the number of people infected with the virus to 454. On the other hand, a 65-year-old woman, a native of Wessa village in Hazro also succumbed to COVID-19 and subsequently buried under COVID-19 protocol by Rescue 1122 special task force. The number of fatalities in district due to COVID-19 rose to 22.

With 13 new cases of novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Attock district, the number of confirmed cases increased to 454, officials of health department said.

District focal person for Covid-19 Dr Asif Arbab Niazi informed that among these 13 new positive patients, nine belong to Attock city; three to Hazro and one belongs to Fatehjang. He informed that the number of active patients in the district also rose to 159. Mr Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also rose in the district to 3591 while screening of as many as 7172 persons has been carried out so far out of which as many as 2822 were tested negative. He said that the result of as many as 315 suspects of the area is awaited.

He said that at present as many as 10 positive patients are under treatment at different hospitals.

He said that out of 454 positive patients as many as 149 are home isolated and all are asymptomatic while as many as 248 patients were recovered so far. He said that safe burial of as many as 48 suspected and positive patients who died in various other districts was also carried out in the district so far.