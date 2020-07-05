Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has opened bids for provision of storm drainage system in sector I-11/1 and I-12/1. Lowest bid in this regard has been received 24.26 per cent below the estimated cost.

Total NIT cost of the project was Rs.80.645 (million), however, due to healthy competition and transparency in the process, the CDA has received lowest bid 24.26 per cent below the estimated cost. Now provision of drainage system in sector I-11/1 and I-11/2 will be carried out at the cost of Rs. 61.080 million.

Initiation of development work in sector I-11 is being carried out in line with policy of the incumbent CDA Administration to complete the development work in the stalled sectors particularly for boosting residential development which was halted since decades. Under this project, proper network for drainage of storm-water from the roads and street of the sectors will be established.