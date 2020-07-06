Share:

PESHAWAR - Having unique varieties of different kinds of tea and breakfast foods, Quetta Chai Wala(Queta Tea House) is the first ever tea house in Peshawar which attracting large numbers of tea lovers to Tipu Sultan road Fawara Chowak in the heart of Peshawar.

It is the first branch of Quetta tea in Peshawar Saddar and serves the residents with different varieties of tea and Parata. The residents of the city warmly welcome the staff members from Quetta who work 24 hours in two shifts to entertain Peshawar residents. If we look into the varieties of tea, there are 25 varieties which include Gold Malai tea, Doodh Pati, Simple tea, Doodh Kawa, Doodh Badami Tea, Doodh Gurh Tea, Doodh Chilgoza te, Doodh Akhroot tea, Doodh Honey tea and Choclate tea.

Similarly in Kashmiri tea there four varieties include Kashmiri dry fruit tea, Kashmiri Anar tea, Kashmiri apple tea and Kashmiri Orange tea.

In Matka black tea there are four varieties including Tandoori Doodh Pati, Tadoori Doodh Pati Gurh, Tandoori dry fruit tea, Tandoori Malai tea. Likewise in green tea there are six varieties including Green Peshawari tea, green honey tea, green Gurh tea, Barazilian green tea, lemon grass tea and black tea.

The taste of each type of tea is different from one another and a large number of people visit Fawara Chawak to enjoy the services of Quetta Chai Wala.

Similarly there 21 varieties in Parata which include the Chatpata Parata, Mutton Parata, beef Parata, Chicken Parata, Kabab Parata, Pizza Parata, Potato Parata and Amlet Parata. Beside this there are 13 varieties in sweet parata which include simple Pararta, Lacha Parata, Malai Parata, Honey Parata, Honey Malai Parta, Cheeni Parata, Kashmish Parata, Badam Parata, Kajoo Parta, Chocklate Parta, Till Parata and coconut Parata.

Talking to the Nation owner of the Queta Chai Wala, Abdul Ghafar said that he belongs to the Kurram agency Parachinar area and living in Peshawar city for the last 30 years. He said that he has several branches in Islamabad and now two branches in Peshawar one in Saddar and another in Hayatabad.

He said that he has hired active staff for this hotel from Quetta who works with dedication to make this tea center a prominent one. He added that 20 persons work in two shifts as this tea hotel is open 24 hours.

He said that he has invested three million rupees on this hotel and now it has started giving reward to him and his staff. He said that people coming from various areas widely appreciate the idea of this unique tea house in the city. He informed that in the last four months he deposited rent from his own pocket as there were restrictions due to lockdown however, with SOPs now his hotels started business to some extent and people who come once will come again and again.

He further said that the staff members of Quetta are happy in Peshawar however due to summer they are not habitual to face scorching heat.

There is a great difference between the temperature of Quetta and Peshawar and that was the reason that staff members are hardly facing it. He said that if the government cooperates and relaxes the tax collection system from the business community, more opportunities would be created for poor people to come and work here.