Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday disclosed that the first batch of Made in Pakistan ventilators have been handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday.

According to PM Office, the NRTC has "started local manufacturing of portable ventilators named 'SafeVent SP100'”.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will be visiting National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Haripur today to inaugurate the production facility of first ever indigenously developed ventilators in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/K8HQGWswlN — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 6, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday paid a visit to the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) in order to inaugurate a production facility successfully manufacturing Pakistan's first-ever indigenously-developed ventilators.

In a tweet, the federal minister said “Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the first batch of “Safe Vent” to the NDMA which is a landmark achievement”.

The first batch delivered to the NDMA carried 12 ventilators.

Earlier, on July 1, Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the first batch of made in Pakistan ventilators will soon be handed over to NDMA.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) later revealed the details of the occasion through micro-blogging website (Twitter) that the premier appreciated the efforts of the team involved in the production process to be part of landmark achievement. The Premier stated that the advancement in technological innovation and progress in health reforms will be at forefront of PTI's initiatives.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI visited National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Haripur today to inaugurate the production facility of first ever indigenously developed ventilators #MadeinPakistan. pic.twitter.com/XOlCgM3o2T — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 6, 2020