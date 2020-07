Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Haripur on Monday to inaugurate the production facility of first ever indigenously developed ventilators in Pakistan.

The NRTC has become the first organization in Pakistan which has indigenously developed and started local manufacturing of Portable Ventilators named Safevent SP 100. It has the capacity to manufacture 250 to 300 units per month.