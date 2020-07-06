Share:

Peshawar - Expressing heartfelt condolences with families of Sikh community over Sheikhupura incident, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday said that the government aware of the worries of the families who lost their loved ones and on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible steps would be taken to compensate them.

He visited Gurdwara Bahi Jogan Singh and expressed sympathies with the families. The minister said the Prime Minister had assigned him the task to visit the families and enquire about the incident and hold those responsible who had demonstrated negligence.

Regarding construction of Hindu temple in Islamabad, Noor-u-Haq Qadri said the government wanted to resolve the matter of Hindu temple with amicable manner and for this purpose government had assigned this matter to Council of Islamic Ideology. He said after getting council’s opinion final decision would be taken.

He said religious places were symbols of peace and religious harmony.