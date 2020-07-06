Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri on Sunday visited Gurdawara Bhai Joga Singh, Mohalla Jogan Shah here and expressed grief and sorrow with the victim families of Sheikhupura accident. He said on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan he visited Peshawar to attend the funeral ceremony of the victims, adding, the whole nation and the government were grieved over the sad accident. He said Sheikhupura accident grieved the whole nation and assured the assistance by the federal and provincial governments for the victims families. The Minister expressed sorrow over the sad loss of precious lives in the accident.