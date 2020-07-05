Share:

ATTOCK - The district administration in Attock arranged several functions in different parts of the district to pay tribute to the health workers and other government employees who have been performing duties as frontline workers against Covid-19.

Various events were held in district to pay tributes to the frontline heroes, including doctors and other health staff members, police and rescue officials for their services they rendered during the last 100 days since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. The officials of district administration including Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz and assistant commissioners visited various areas and health facilities to pay tribute to the healthcare workers on completion of 100 days of frontline fight against Covid-19 in the district. The Deputy Commissioner visited the District Police Office and Covid-19 District Control Room as well as district hospital and presented bouquets to the police officials, doctors, nurses and allied professionals in recognition of their services during Covid-19 pandemic after completion of 100 days of their efforts.

While paying glowing tributes to the services of frontline workers, Qamar said the government is striving to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that the sacrifices rendered by the frontline health workers especially doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would always be remembered. In Hazro, a special dinner was arranged to pay homage to the frontline heroes – doctors, nurses, police and municipal staff, who played a pivotal role in controlling disease and raising awareness among the people to defeat the virus during the last 100 days in tehsil which was ranked top due to high number of deaths and infected patients in the district. Commendation certificates and gifts were distributed among doctors, nurses, Rescue 1122 officials, officials of municipal committee, anti-corona task force and paramedical staff. Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Ms Maleeha Essar appreciated the role of frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus. She said that standard operating procedures must be observed in letter and spirit to defeat the virus and save precious lives.