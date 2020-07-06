Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that establishment in Pakistan tries to influence every election, providing opportunity to people to point finger on its role in country’s politics. Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Sunday, he said the time had approached the establishment should prove its neutrality in the eyes of the public. “There is need to dispel the impression that a powerful institution is backing a political party or a politician. Let the people choose their leader in a fair democratic process,” Siraj said who earlier headed a two-day session of central executive committee of the JI at Mansoora. The meeting discussed the political situation and decided to launch a movement against inflation, unemployment and privatization of national institutions in near future. Siraj said the nation stood firm with Pakistan Army and had a great regard and love for the soldiers who were ready to sacrifice their lives in defense of the country. In the presence of clever enemy like India which was constantly hatching conspiracies to destabilize the country, there was dire need of a strong army, he added. But, he said, the establishment role became controversial when it lost its impression of impartiality in country’s politics. The powerful institution should revisit its approach for the sake of democratic future of Pakistan, he emphasized. He said the Steel Mills, PIA, Pakistan Railways and other institutions were the asset of Pakistan. The government, he said, instead of their sale on throwaway prices, should try to fix the problems and make them profitable organizations. The action was needed against those who intentionally destroyed these institutions during the course of time just to secure their interests, he said. He expressed concerns over the crimes against humanity in Occupied Kashmir, demanding the international community take notice of Indian atrocities in the held area. He lamented that the issue of missing persons was yet to be resolved despite passage of many years. He asked the government to renovate six temples existed in a dilapidated condition for decades in the twin cities instead of taking pretentious measures for the minorities just to prove itself secular in the eyes of the west. He said the three so-called mainstream parties had failed to address the problems of the people. He said the JI will make full participation in the local government polls.