ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Part Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad death of former federal minister Dr. Ayat­ullah Durrani.

The PPP leaders, in their joint condolence message, paid tributes to late Ayatullah Durrani and said his services for the party were immense. He was a true soldier of Benazir Bhutto who remained steadfast with the party’s ideology, they said.

Both the leaders said his death was not only the loss of PPP but also of the people of Balochistan. Bhutto family was with the family of the deceased, they said and added that with the death of Ayatullah Durrani not only the PPP but also the people of Balochistan lost an effective voice who fought for their rights.

Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nay­yar Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General Pakistan Peo­ples Party Parliamentarians Senator Farhatullah Ba­bar, Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman have also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of their colleague