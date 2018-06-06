Share:

LAHORE - The parliamentary board of Pakistan Muslim League-N met with party chief Shehbaz Sharif where interviews candidates from Multan and Sahiwal divisions were conducted on Tuesday.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Kh. Muhammad Asif, Kh Saad Rafique, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Syed Mushahid Hussain and Salman Shahbaz also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz said the party will take part in the elections with its head high as a number of development projects has been completed. The PML-N government has served the people in center and in the province of the Punjab. “Candidates having the passion of public service will be given priority as our mission is to serve the people. The upcoming elections will forever bury the politics of deceit, he added. The conscious people of Pakistan are siding with the PML-N and it will achieve success with the support of the voters, he further said.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has asked all the candidates who have filed their applications for the party tickets for upcoming elections to submit their nomination papers to the Election Commission. While issuing directions during the parliamentary board meeting at PML-N Secretariat, Shehbaz Sharif said that candidates have been issued directions to immediately deposit their nomination papers in order to save time. He said that remaining aspirants will withdraw their nomination papers on the issuance of party tickets. The PML-N candidates will take part in the elections with complete preparations, he further said.

PPP leader joins PML-N

PPP ex-MNA Tariq Shabbir Mayo called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday and announced joining the PML-N along with his colleagues. They all expressed complete confidence on the leadership of Shehbaz who welcomed them to party. He said that pivot of PML-N’s politics is public welfare. That is the reason, PML-N is the most popular and largest political party in the country, he added.

Tariq Shabbir Mayo said that PML-N is the genuine representative of the masses which has fulfilled the obligation of public service. It may be added here that Ch. Shabbir Mayo, father of Tariq Shabbir Mayo has twice remained PPP MNA.