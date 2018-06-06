Share:

OKARA - For elections on four National Assembly (NA) and eight Province Punjab (PP) seats of the district, there is a total population of 3040,000 individuals while the number of voters is 1739,098.

According to the data collected by local office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), there are 973,772 male voters and 765,326 are female voters in Okara district.

In NA-141, Okara-1, the total voters are 452,061. Under this NA constituency, fall two PP seats including PP-183 Okara-1. In this PP constituency, total voters are 219,837 - 120,548 are male while 99,289 female. In PP-190, Okara-8, total voters are 232,224 -131,295 are male while 100,929 female.

In NA-142, Okara-2, the number of total voters is 421,873 comprising 231,195 male and 190,678 female voters. Under this NA constituency, fall two PP seats including PP-188 Okara-6. The total voters are 193,193 and consisting of 107,727 male and 85,466 female voters. In PP-189, Okara-7, total voters are 228,680 including 123,468 male and 105,212 female voters.

In NA-143, Okara-3, the number of total voters is 433,216 out of which 243,716 are male while 189,500 are female. Under this NA, fall two PP seats including PP-184, Okara-2 having total 227,201 voters containing 127,609 male and 99,592 female. The PP-187, Okara-5, total voters are 206,015. Amongst these voters, 116,160 are male while 89,908 are female.

In NA-144, Okara-4, total voters are 431,948 among those 247,018 are male while 184,930 are female. Under this NA, lies PP-185, Okara-3, which contains 211,145 individuals as total voters amongst those 122,165 are male while 88,980 are female. In PP-186, Okara 4, total voters are 220,803 comprising 124,853 male and 95,950 female voters. These all voters would use their right to vote in the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on 25th of July.