Rawalpindi - As many as 11 employees of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench and five staffers of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) including two senior doctors were tested positive for coronavirus. The 11 infected persons of LHC Rawalpindi Bench are of clerical staff of the apex court, whereas, those diagnosed with coronavirus in HFH were identified as Incharge Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) Dr Ibrar, Incharge Corona Ward Dr Mujeeb, Admin Branch’s Shahid, GulZaman of Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and Zain from Record Office. The infected staffers of LHC Rawalpindi Bench have been quarantined inside the court premises with the consultation of high ups of district government. Similarly, the doctors and other staff of HFH have been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment. A massive fumigation campaign was also launched in the hospital whereas several offices were sealed, they said. The news of coronavirus outbreak has spread a wave of panic among other doctors, nurses and paramedics working in the hospital. The management of the hospital has not made any precautionary measures to keep the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other patients and their attendants safe from coronavirus outbreak. Huge numbers of patients and their attendants could be seen in the various departments of hospital walking without wearing masks or maintaining social distance. Talking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Anwaar Ul Haq confirmed the development. He said all the patients of coronavirus are being provided with adequate health facilities in hospitals and other quarantines.