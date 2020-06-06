Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and his team at the Finance Division held a zoom meeting with the office bearers and members of the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC). During the meeting that was also attended by Minister for Industries and Production Mr. Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairperson FBR Ms Nausheen Javaid Amjad and senior officials of the Revenue and Finance Division, the representatives of the Pakistan Textile Council highlighted their issues in the wake of COVID-19 and presented some very useful proposals for consideration in the upcoming budget. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh assured the PTC members that their proposals would be considered while finalising the budget so as to provide maximum possible relief to the businesses.