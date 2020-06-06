Share:

PR Lahore - Servis Foundation hosted a ceremony at its Head Office attended by Mr. Omar Saeed, CEO Servis Foundation, Mr. Arif Saeed CEO, Service Industries Limited (SIL), Mr. Hassan Javed Director SIL, Mr. Aisam Ul Haq Qureshi, Tennis star & founder of NGO Stop War Start Tennis and co-founders of Rizq Trust, Mr. Qasim Javaid and Mr. Musa Amir.

Stop War Start Tennis together with Rizq Trust, have initiated the Stars Against Hunger movement. Under this banner, they have rallied national and global superstars to donate signed memorabilia which are then auctioned to supporteconomically-distressed families across Pakistan.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit Pakistan, Servis Group and its philanthropic arm, Servis Foundation, have been consistently engaged in endeavours to help save lives and secure livelihoods through internal and external means. Eager to contribute to the noble cause of Stars Against Hunger, Servis Foundation won the multi million Rupee bid for the much-coveted tennis shoes donated to Stars AgainstHunger by tennislegend Roger Federer. These funds will be used to provide food rations to 1,000 families across the country. Mr. Hassan Javed, on behalf of Servis Foundation presented a cheque to Mr. Aisam Ul Haq after winning the bid for Roger Federer’s tennis shoes. Mr. Aisam Ul Haq in turn presented the shoes to Servis Foundation.

During the meeting, Team Rizq explained their ideology and work done during the past five years, especially during the COVID-19 situation in partnership with Stop War Start Tennis. Mr. Omar Saeed,Mr. Arif Saeed and Mr. Hassan Javed applauded the initiative being led by Mr. Aisam Ul Haq and executed on ground by Rizq. They also admired Rizq’s poverty alleviation model of converting a food insecure family into a sustainable one.

StarsAgainstHunger movement is a global movement aimed towards a hunger free Pakistan. The movement has already attracted contributions from international athletes like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Cafu, Novak Djokovic, Boxer Amir Khan, Sania Mirza, Maria Sharapova, Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and national heroes such as Shahbaz Senior, Jahangir Khan, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Mushtaq Ahmed, Wasim Akram and Imran Butt.