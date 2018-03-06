

Japan's Shiori Miyake (L) vies with Denmark's Sanne Troelsgaard during the Algarve Cup football match between Japan and Denmark at the Algarve stadium in Faro



Japan's Mizuho Sakaguchi (R) vies with Denmark's Sofie Pederson (C) during the Algarve Cup football match between Japan and Denmark at the Algarve stadium in Faro



Japan's Kumi Yokoyama (C) vies with Denmark's goalkeeper Stina Arnth during the Algarve Cup football match between Japan and Denmark at the Algarve stadium in Faro



Japan's Saki Kumagai (L) vies with Denmark's Signe Bruun during the Algarve Cup football match between Japan and Denmark at the Algarve stadium in Faro