GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various hits during the past 48 hours, according to police.

In Kamoke, armed men intercepted Shoaib and looted Rs63,000, gold ornaments and cellphone; in Baghbanpura police precincts, bandits snatched Rs37,000, a locket set and two cellphones from Nazir; in Cantt area, armed men entered the house of Shahid and decamped with Rs100,000, gold ornaments and other valuables; in Ghakkar Mandi, dacoits looted Rs30,000, a gold ring and cellphone from Maqsood; in Ferozewala, Abu Bakr was deprived of Rs170,000, a gold ring and two cellphones at gunpoint while in Model Town area, a woman was swindled out of Rs50,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones.

In jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police, armed men took away Rs70,000 and a cellphone from Nauman; in Aroop, bandits snatched Rs55,000 and a cellphone from Yasir; in Tatlewali, robbers looted Rs150,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Masood; in Aroop area, armed men intercepted Asad and deprived him of Rs300,000 and a cellphone; in Qila Didar Singh, bandits snatched Rs85,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Azhar; in Kamoke Saddr area, dacoits took away Rs60,000, a cellphone and gold ornaments from Nazar; in Khiali area, armed men took away Rs43,000, gold ornaments and a cellphone from Irfan; in Aroop, Shakil was deprived of Rs62,000, a locket set and cell phone at gunpoint; in Wazirabad Saddr area, armed men took away Rs40,000, cellphones and gold ornaments from Naveed; in Cantt area, bandits snatched Rs30,000, gold ornaments from Muzaffar; at Kot Ladha, Nasir was deprived of Rs150,000 and a cellphone at gunpoint; in Satellite Town area, bandits snatched Rs100,000, $1500 and a cellphone from Munawar; at Wahndo, robbers looted Rs50,000, a gold chain and cellphone from Azeem; in Qila Didar Singh, armed men entered the house of Shakeeb and looted Rs120,000, gold ornaments, cellphones and other valuables while in Wazirabad City area, Sultan was robbed of Rs48,000 and two cellphones at gunpoint.

In theft incidents, unidentified thieves swept the houses of Nazir, Bilal and Noor. The police, as usual, registered cases and were investigating.

Shops sealed during PFA raids

A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory for manufacturing oil from poultry waste here on Monday.

PFA Director Operations (North) Bilawal Abbro told The Nation that the raiding party had recovered 6,000 litres of spurious oil and poultry wastage from the factory. He said that the PFA teams had also sealed two sweet shops on Sialkot Road for poor cleanliness. He added that the PFA teams had sealed 11 shops and fined 39 shopkeepers for preparing and selling unhygienic foodstuff.