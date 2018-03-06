MIRPUR (AJK)-The Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) termed the killings of innocent Kashmiris in Shopian Town of Held Kashmir the worst example of state terrorism and barbarism,

It said that Indian occupying forces had been given every freedom to kill the Kashmiris that is why such killings occur now and then. JKNF central spokesperson Altaf Hussain Wani said that the Shopian killings were barbaric and that such incidents have no place in the civilized world and are unacceptable to every justice-loving person.

The occupational Indian army killed civilians including Suhail Ahmad Wagay son Khalid Ahmad Wagay of Pinjora; Shahid Khan son of Bashir Ahmad Khan of Malik Gund; Shahnawaz Wagay son of Ali Mohammad of Langandora Trenze; and Gowhar Ahmad Mir of Molu Dangerpora. Indian army also martyred Amir Ahmed Malik son of Bashir Ahmed Malik of Harmain and Ashiq Ahmad of Rakpora in Shopian, occupied valley.

Describing the firing on unarmed civilians at Pahnoo village of Shopian, the National Front spokesperson said that killing of civilians had become a routine in the disputed region because Indian forces were not accountable to any one for always being trigger-happy.

The day to day genocide of Kashmiri people has proved beyond doubt that Indian forces have been tasked with killing the freedom aspirations of the people living in the disputed region. For this, the people are being massacred and leaders like National Front chairman Nayeem Ahmad Khan are being put behind bars, Wani said.

"Not only had this but Kashmiri prisoners are lodged in far flung jails to punish them for their politics," the JKNF spokesperson said. He added that the National Front strongly condemned the shifting of inmates from Srinagar central jail to outside jails.