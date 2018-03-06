ISLAMABAD - The 21st All-Pakistan Inter-Universities Boxing Championship 2018 started here Monday at FAST University.

Higher Education Commission executive director Dr Arshad Ali inaugurated the championship while dignitaries and ambassadors of Portugal, France and other countries were also present on the occasion. A total of 24 universities are taking part in the championship and the competitions will be held in 49kg, 53kg, 59kg, 63kg, 69kg, 71, 81 and 91kg weight categories.

Sindh Universities Junaid, Government College Lahore Universities Osama, University of Lahore’s Faisal, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Shoaib, Salman Khan and others move into the quarterfinals after defeating their respective opponents on day-1 of the championship. The closing ceremony will be held on March. HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Meanwhile huge controversy erupted as Pakistan Boxing Federation termed the competitions as illegal and threatened to ban all those officials and boxers, who take part in the championship. The federation was off the view that forgery was done in the championship and unqualified umpires and technical officials were conducting the event.

They said when federation had qualified judges and officials, then why they didn’t take help from federation.

Pakistan Boxing Federation Secretary Col Nasir Tung was off the view that instead of conducting the event through elected representatives of the federation, fake association people are hired to conduct the event. He warned all the officials and boxers to refrain from participating or else get ready to face the music.