GHOTKI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-7 Ghotki by-election on Monday.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed result, PPP candidate Bari Khan Pitafi secured 48,114 votes to win the by-election. Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) leader Abdul Maalik got 36,987 votes to remain second.

At least 164 polling stations were set up for 179,843 registered voters in the constituency out of which 103 polling stations were declared sensitive by the provincial administration.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of PPP’s Sardar Ahmad Ali Pitafi who won the provincial assembly seat from PS-7 Ghotki for the fourth time in the last general elections in 2013.