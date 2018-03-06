ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a review petition filed by Shahrukh Jatoi and Murtaza Lashari in Shahzeb Khan killing case.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Latif Khosa, counsel for Shahrukh Jatoi, appeared before the bench and said there was not a single order wherein the apex court had set aside a high court order in exercising suo motu jurisdiction. He said no judge of Sindh High Court would give him relief.

The chief justice asked him how the SHC could go against the SC’s 2013 order in the case. Justice Asif Khosa observed judges interpret the constitution to have a clear picture and understanding.

After hearing arguments of the counsel, the bench categorically rejected the review petition filed by Shahrukh Jatoi and others.