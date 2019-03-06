Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bannu Board crowned the Inter-Board Sports Gala 2019 men’s hockey champions after beating Larkana by 4-2 in the final played here at Naseer Bunda Stadium on Tuesday.

Peshawar Board finished third after thumping Abbottabad 6-2. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar graced the occasion as chief guest, while PHF Secretary Shahbaz Senior, MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah were also present there. Later, Khokhar distributed prizes among the teams and individuals.

In badminton, Peshawar won the title followed by Bannu and Lahore. In volleyball, Bannu once again emerged as winners while Peshawar secured second and Mardan third. In athletics, Sahiwal Board captured first, Larkana second and Peshawar third position.

Sharing his views, Khokhar lauded PSB - DG Arif Ibrahim, DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah and entire staff - for conducting the event successfully saying such kind of events must be conducted on regular basis to unearth fresh talent.