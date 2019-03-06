Share:

MUMBAI - The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary has denied writing any letter on behalf of the board urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) and its member nations to sever ties with countries that harbour terrorists.

When asked at a press conference in Mumbai whether it was a mistake not to have named Pakistan specifically in the letter, Choudhary said: “I have not written the letter.” The BCCI had requested that Pakistan be banned from the World Cup in England and Wales in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama attack. The Indian cricket board’s request was turned down by the ICC, which said it has no role to play in matters like these. “The chairman of the ICC [Shashank Manohar] has made a statement to address the issue and he has simply said it’s a matter that is beyond ICC’s domain,” said Choudhary.

“I would like to put everything to rest, there is no difference of opinion. There was a written communication by the BCCI CEO with the ICC. There were two points in that communication. The first related to the security and well being of players as well as fans,” he said. Choudhary added the BCCI’s primary concern ahead of the World Cup is its players’ security.

“The second matter related to suggesting that India and other ICC members take no part with teams, which comes from areas from where certain phenomenon emanate, but the letter didn’t mention which areas.”

“To which the ICC chairman, after discussing it with the board, which is the only policy making body of the ICC, stated it is not within the ICC domain to make a comment or a decision,” he said. “The BCCI’s concerns were, as I said, primarily, according to the letter, security of players and fans, which the ICC has wholeheartedly agreed to address. ECB representative Colin Grave was of the same view.”