Islamabad/MIRPUR - The recent wave of unprovoked Indian firing targeting civilian population at the Line of Control in Samani sector ever since the shooting down of the Indian warplanes by Pakistan for violating its airspace, has subsided to a greater extent bringing the area back to normal.

However the population of the forward areas on this side of the LoC is fully alert and vigilant to deal with any eventuality in case of any Indian aggression and fight shoulder to shoulder with the valiant armed forces of Pakistan to thwart every misadventure of the enemy.

Daily life in the area gradually returned to normalcy with resumption of business activities in the areas close to this side of the LoC in Samani sector.

Despite the recent intermittent incidents of unprovoked Indian firing from across the LoC and shooting down of the enemy jet in Samani sector, the morale of the population of the area is extremely high. The forward area population in the sector is performing their routine activities with firmness and without any fear of Indian aggressive postures.

Meanwhile, in view of any impending emergent situation in Samani sector, the local sub divisional public sector tehsil hospital has been provided latest equipment including the latest operation theatre for swift treatment as and when needed during emergency.

It may be mentioned here that eight civilians embraced martyrdom and 50 others sustained injuries following unprovoked Indian firing targeting civilian population at the LoC in Samani sector during last three years, according to local authorities.

Separately, military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said yesterday that situation along the Line of Control remained relatively calm on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Indian armed forces fired in Hot Spring Sector deliberately targeting civilian population.

It said resultantly 26-year-old citizen Sharafat son of Abdul Qyuum, a resident of village Dara Sher Khan got injured.

It said Pakistan Army troops effectively responded and returned fire on Indian posts undertaking the fire.

ISPR said in Maritime domain Pakistan Navy continues its effective vigilance and alertness. PN detected an Indian Navy submarine south of Pakistani coast.

It said Pakistan Navy’s alert and vigilant presence displayed the capability to deter and safeguard the sea front against any misadventure. It further said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) also continues its vigilance and state of readiness.