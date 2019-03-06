Share:

SIALKOT - Punjab government yesterday took administrative control of Al-Noor Mosque, allegedly linked to banned outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), located in Mundeyki Goraya near Daska in Sialkot district.

Authorities also sealed a religious seminary adjacent to this mosque.

Local administration officials of Daska also displayed banners on the gates of the mosque showing it was under official control of the Punjab government, besides sealing the Madrassah.

A team of local officials, supported by police and led by Assistant Commissioner Daska Waqar Akbar Cheema sealed religious seminary namely Madrassah Abdullah bin Mubarak and took the administrative control of Al-Noor Mosque at village Mundeyki Goraya near Daska, in Sialkot district.

Sialkot District Peace Committee Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Asghar and Administrator Auqaf Sialkot Shahid Hameed Virk also accompanied the team. Chairman Sialkot District Peace Committee Hafiz Muhammad Asghar took the charge as administrator of the mosque till appointment of a regular one.