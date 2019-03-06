Share:

On the Nawaz Sharif 's refusal from being shifted back to the hospital, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid reacted on Wednesday and said, it seems like three times prime minister does not like Pakistani hospital.

“ All the arrangements were made to shift him to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) but he refused,” said Dr Yasmin.

She totally rejected the impression of the shortage of medicines at the PIC, she said the erstwhile prime minister will be provided medicines.

Today, a medical team reached at Kot Lakhpat jail for examination of Nawaz Sharif , but he refused to be shifted back to the hospital.

A doctors’ team along with a government representative and jail superintendent visited former prime minister and conducted his medical checkup.

Punjab government spokesperson told that Nawaz’s condition is completely fine as of now.

The Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar had ordered to move PML-N supremo to the hospital in view of his health condition. The other PML-N leaders have also been expressing concerns over the deteriorating health of their leader.

Sources told that Nawaz Sharif was constantly neglecting food prescription by the doctors.