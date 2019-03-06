Share:

MULTAN - Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday extended suspension of operations for another day at Multan International Airport (MIAP).

An official source of CAA told APP that under Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) 0223/19, the airport would remain closed for operations till 1300 hrs on March 6 (Wednesday).

The source informed that it was closed on Feb 28, like other airports in the country, in the wake of tense situation between Pakistan and India.

It is pertinent to mention here that flight operations have been resumed at different airports including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore and Faisalabad etc.