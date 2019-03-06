Share:

LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif experienced five episodes of angina during the past week, his daughter Maryam Nawaz said Tuesday.

In tweets after meeting her father at Kot Lakhpat Jail, she said his condition is life-threatening.

The former prime minister had moved the Supreme Court some days ago with the plea that his petition for release on medical grounds be taken up urgently. The apex court had dismissed it, after which he was shifted from Jinnah Hospital to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Maryam Nawaz said the PTI government’s “callousness” towards his health is putting his health and life at risk.

She had met her father along with his doctor. During the meeting, he had an episode of angina and asked for his nitrate spray. It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks four times in last week. He reiterated that he will neither report [it] nor complain [about it],” Maryam said.

“There is no treatment offered to him even when he is taken to and kept in the hospital for days. He says he doesn’t want to be in the hospital as an excuse or escape or just for the sake of it.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif is a three-time prime minister; the insensitivity and callousness regarding his health on part of the government is shocking to say the least. My family and I are extremely concerned given the grave risk to his health. His condition is in every way life-threatening,” she continued.

“It’s a medical fact that every episode of angina worsens the heart disease further and can irreversibly damage the heart. Who will I blame or who will be responsible if anything happens to him God forbid? The callousness, I repeat, is shocking,” she asserted.

“Imagine the extent of the heartlessness, hostility and political victimisation meted out to Mian Nawaz Sharif by the government that he is risking his health and life.”

The Sharif family is considering various legal options to have the former prime minister released.

Late on Tuesday night, the Punjab government decided to shift Nawaz Sharif to Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) but the former prime minister refused to leave the prison, reported a private TV channel.