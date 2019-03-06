Share:

ISLAMABAD - French footballer Nicolas Anelka has promised to help Pakistani kids in the best possible fashion and he is always ready to travel to Pakistan, whenever, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) or government needs his services.

“I came two years ago in Pakistan. I am playing football for last two decades. Pakistan number one sports is cricket, but the new generation wants to play soccer. I know Pakistan has a lot of talent and it’s a long-term project to develop soccer in Pakistan,” said French star Anelka while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. Also present on the occasion were PFF chief Syed Ashfaq Shah, Touchsky Group CEO Ahmer Kunwar, Head of Robert Lewis Group Robert and Bilal Lashari.

He said, “My ambition is to see Pakistani talent play in major soccer leagues of the world. I know it’s not easy, but with the help of PFF and TouchSky Group and people of Pakistan, we can fulfill our dream. We are going to play World Soccer Stars event taking place on April 27 in Karachi and on 28 in Lahore, in which top soccer stars will feature alongside Pakistani players.”

Sharing his views, Muhamamd Abdullah of Pakistan Street Child Football team said: “When we were going to represent Pakistan, we didn’t have resources nor team. The Muslim Hands gave us lifeline and conducted talent-hunt programme and assembled us. Rashid was our coach and we went to Russia and everybody knows, we played the final, where we lost unfortunately. But it is an honour to become second in 24 teams. We were promised of a platform in Pakistan. We have an academy in AJK and play there. We have a proper contract and salaries.”

Pakistani football fans have been thrilled ever since football legends Kaka and Figo visited the country in January and announced the World Soccer Stars Event scheduled this year in April 2019. Now the most anticipated Pakistani epic action drama film “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has partnered with this event to promote a soft image of the country internationally. Ahmer Kunwar CEO of TouchSky Group, Nicolas Anelka former footballer, Syed Ashfaq Shah PFF chief, Robert and Bilal Lashari, Director of The Legend of Maula Jatt were part of the panel.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Lashari said: “The partnership between ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ and World Soccer Stars (WSS) brings together sports and entertainment on one platform like never before. I believe that both the film and WSS mark a series of many firsts and brings together two of the most anticipated events of the year together. We will be making an exciting announcement at the opening ceremony and have our stars welcome football legends to Pakistan on 27th April in Karachi.”

The World Soccer Stars (WSS) promises to be the greatest football spectacle in Pakistan, starting from April 26 to 29, with two matches in Karachi and Lahore respectively.